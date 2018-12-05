‘Stop Feeding Harbour Sharks’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources yesterday cautioned the public against disposing fish innards and waste into the sea as they could attract sharks to beaches and residential areas.
The ministry particularly asked fish vendors and those cleaning fish to stop this practice known as “chumming”.
The warning came after footage emerged at the weekend on social media showing three large sharks swimming near an unidentified dock - possibly near down town Nassau - as a group of men throw fish carcasses into the sea.
The sharks can be seen swimming to the surface and at one point leaping out of the water, to devour the food.
“The Department of Marine Resources is aware of a number of videos circulating on social media involving sharks near the shoreline,” the ministry said in its statement.
“In one video in particular, it is clear that there are persons on the dock feeding the sharks, a practice called ‘chumming’.
“In too many instances, these encounters are happening near areas reserved for beaching as well as some residential areas.
“We wish to caution the public on disposing of their fish carcasses and innards directly into the water as these items will attract marine animals, including sharks.
“We particularly urge fish vendors and persons cleaning fish near open waters to dispose of their fish carcasses in trash containers or in areas in the water at a safe distance from public areas.”
The ministry also reminded residents that sharks are a protected species in Bahamian waters through legislation and the Bahamas remains one of the few countries in the world with such protections.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Then they want to blame the sharks for shark attacks... smart move by my fellow Bahamians! SMH
Clamshell 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
The video would be really cool if one of those guys slipped and fell off the dock.
sealice 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
So what are you fools in the ministry of fisheries that were clearly let down by our ministry of education going to do about Arawak Cay? Montague Ramp? Potter's Cay? All are close to swimming areas - you gonna tell just about every single Bahamian Fisherman in Nassau they can't clean their catch in the harbour (not that you should anyways it's bloody nasty)
It really doesn't matter what colour tshirt our politicos wear they are all so stupid...., would be scared to have Sands or Minnis or Gomez or BJ trying to fix anything on me....
bogart 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
SO da salaried workers experts at the Gubbermint Ministry....wants fish vendors to dump fish caracass in garbage containers ...OR..... areas in da waters.... "at a safe distamce from public areas".....ok....given the keen sense sharks hav to detect dis....from like 400-500 yards ....1,500 feet away.....plus given the tides moving wastes even further given buoyancy of dead fish materialfish blood..etc...begs question..FOR Public warning ...Where in the waters around New Providence .....would be safe to dump fish caracass...blood remains......Dat would be safe.........?????.....an what guarrantee will sharks swim right past public area....leave it alone ..sharks curious...opportunists...to go further along to where the fish waste fish blood etc is....???
bogart 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
MATTER A FACT DAT DESE SALARIED GUBBERMINT WORKERS SHOUDDA BEEN DOING......IS TO COLLECT ALL DA FISH WASTES..........AN USES IT FOR BETTER.... QUALITY CROP FERTILIZER...AN ORGANIC FARMING....MIXES IT BOUT A FOOT IN PLANT BED........STEAD OF DUMPING IT.....IN GARBAGE..ALL DESE DECADES...,AN BUYING FOREIGN FERTILIZER....BAGS...AN BAGS...!!!..
joeblow 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
It is clear that in this country, we have a surplus of idiots masquerading as adults! Where has common sense gone?
