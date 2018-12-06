Student Arrested In Florida For Death Threat To Professor

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A Florida Atlantic University student raised in the Bahamas was arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill his professor for scheduling a 7am exam.
Rafael Decomas was arrested by campus police on November 28 after an officer was “made aware” of a “concerning Twitter post” by the account @Ashelaniqua, according to a criminal probably cause affidavit.
The post read: “Bey I gern f—ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder (sic).”
Mr Decomas is a former student of St John’s College, according to his Facebook account.
A FAU campus officer discovered Mr Decomas’ identity after realising the Twitter account was associated with the school’s Caribbean Student Association and cross-referencing the information.
According to the officer’s statement, Mr Decomas admitted to authoring the post, saying his anger was due to the fact that he would have to leave home at 5am to sit the exam.
“When I asked Decomas why he created such a post, he advised that he was only reacting to the news that his final exam for Data Structure…was scheduled to (7am),” the statement reads. “Decomas advised that he was upset at the news since he lives in Riviera Beach and would need to wake up at (5am).
“Decomas stated he did not intend to harm anyone, and tweeted the post out of frustration. Decomas advised that he deleted the post soon after publishing it.”
Mr Decomas was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury. He was released on $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, Mr Decomas will be arraigned in January in West Palm Beach.
Comments
John 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Cultural Lag. Everyone who knows Bahamians know they use the word 'kill' loosely. But unfortunately, with the current climate in the US, with mass shootings and the like, that statement will not be taken lightly there and even here would warrant closer scrutiny of the person making the statement. And maybe those few words, uttered in distress, destroyed the young man's college career, at least as a student in the US.
Clamshell 3 hours, 1 minute ago
The per-capita murder rate in the Bahamas is far, far higher than the U.S. — 5 times higher, in fact. We have the 11th highest murder rate in the world.
So, indeed, the “cultural” factor would be of concern when a threat like that comes from a person from the Bahamas. Apparently, when we say “kill”, we mean it.
rawbahamian 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Make your words soft and sweet in case you have to eat them !!! Well shooting off his mouth got his career blown out of the water and for a college boy that was smart, very smart !!!
BahamaRed 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Notice they didn't say a Bahamian student, they said raised in The Bahamas. Which may mean he isn't actually Bahamian by nationality.
Sad though... social media gets people everytime.
ThisIsOurs 38 minutes ago
He say "bey I gern...", he Bahamian
SP 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
His professor scheduled a 7am exam and only got ONE death threat?
Clamshell 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
So what does he do when he gets a job that starts at 7 a.m.? Kill the boss?
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Exactly ......... these kids nowadays do not want to get out of bed till midday
mandela 20 minutes ago
well, he is in the USA, now he will see the difference between here and there. A lesson leave your foolish attitudes at the LPIA until you return back, in the bush
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID