Six Held After Illegal Firearms Discovered

SIX men are in police custody and five illegal firearms have been taken from the streets after separate incidents in New Providence and Berry Islands Thursday.

In the first incident, police said shortly after 2am Berry Island Division officers, acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area at Bullocks Harbour where a .357 revolver was recovered.

Southwestern Division officers in the capital several hours later at around 11am received a tip and went to McKinney Drive off Carmichael Road. Once there one of two men standing near a vehicle opened fire in the direction of officers and attempted to flee.

However, the man who fired the weapon was arrested and officers recovered a .380 pistol from him while the second man escaped. Police said no one was injured.

At the same time officers of the Eastern Division were conducting a search in a home at Hanna Road off Fox Hill Road.

They recovered a .380 pistol, eight rounds of ammunition and a 12 gauge shot gun. A man residing in the home was taken into custody.

About two hours later, shortly after 1pm law enforcement, including the Flying Squad, K-9 officers and Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines, were at Burial Ground Corner when they saw a man standing in a yard who upon seeing officers began acting suspiciously.

As he was searched, a .357 revolver and a quantity of marijuana were recovered. He was then taken into custody.

A fifth incident shortly after 11pm saw Southcentral Division officers search a home on Wilson Tract where they recovered a .45 pistol. Three men in the home at the time were taken into police custody.

Each of the men arrested in these five incidents are expected to be formally charged in the magistrate’s court next week.