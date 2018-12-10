No Contract For Christmas Decorations

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said yesterday this year’s Christmas decorations were the result of “direct orders” and not contracted work, as has been the case previously.

Christmas decorations around the capital this season feature lights at major roundabouts in addition to the familiar pole lights, which are usually placed each year.

Mr Bannister told The Tribune what Bahamians are seeing this year is “new”, adding lights used before had “come to the end of their useful lives.” However, he was unable to state how much money was spent.

“The Christmas decorations on the poles were ordered by BPL (Bahamas Power and Light),” Mr Bannister said. “The old ones had come to the end of their useful lives.

“The decorations at the roundabouts were ordered by the Ministry of Public Works.”

Asked to reveal the cost associated for purchase, he said: “I will have to check tomorrow. However, as far as I am aware these are direct orders, not contracts.”

Bahamians have taken special interest in Christmas lights and decorations since 2016’s horrendous display.

A company owned by former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Neville Wisdom was given a contract to erect Christmas decorations in down town Nassau and Arawak Cay.

Florarama, a company owned by Mr Wisdom, who served in the first Christie administration, provided the Christmas decorations at a cost of $334,000.16.

The Ministry of Tourism at the time revealed the cost after a wide range of reaction, mostly negative, was fielded about the decorations.

Among the critics was East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest who, while in opposition, said: “Didn’t we just have to borrow millions? Where are they getting the money from?”

Others criticised the aesthetics of the display on social media, calling the decorations a “catastrophe”.

“I passed through there this morning... they look horrible,” one resident wrote on Facebook.

Another person wrote: “They spent all the VAT money. That’s all they could afford.”