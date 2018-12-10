No Contract For Christmas Decorations

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said yesterday this year’s Christmas decorations were the result of “direct orders” and not contracted work, as has been the case previously.
Christmas decorations around the capital this season feature lights at major roundabouts in addition to the familiar pole lights, which are usually placed each year.
Mr Bannister told The Tribune what Bahamians are seeing this year is “new”, adding lights used before had “come to the end of their useful lives.” However, he was unable to state how much money was spent.
“The Christmas decorations on the poles were ordered by BPL (Bahamas Power and Light),” Mr Bannister said. “The old ones had come to the end of their useful lives.
“The decorations at the roundabouts were ordered by the Ministry of Public Works.”
Asked to reveal the cost associated for purchase, he said: “I will have to check tomorrow. However, as far as I am aware these are direct orders, not contracts.”
Bahamians have taken special interest in Christmas lights and decorations since 2016’s horrendous display.
A company owned by former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Neville Wisdom was given a contract to erect Christmas decorations in down town Nassau and Arawak Cay.
Florarama, a company owned by Mr Wisdom, who served in the first Christie administration, provided the Christmas decorations at a cost of $334,000.16.
The Ministry of Tourism at the time revealed the cost after a wide range of reaction, mostly negative, was fielded about the decorations.
Among the critics was East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest who, while in opposition, said: “Didn’t we just have to borrow millions? Where are they getting the money from?”
Others criticised the aesthetics of the display on social media, calling the decorations a “catastrophe”.
“I passed through there this morning... they look horrible,” one resident wrote on Facebook.
Another person wrote: “They spent all the VAT money. That’s all they could afford.”
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Any ma comrades wants take me up on by numbers plus odds waggers that before the lights story “come to the end of their useful 2018 Christmas lives" - there will be more "procurement story" bout da christmas lights and decorations?
hrysippus 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
If they are using led lights then the design life is up to 50,00 hours compared to 5,000 for the traditional incandescent. So we should get 10 years in theory if they are properly handled and stored. And if BPL keep the electric cycles and voltage in the normal range, I have installed led that have been lit every nightand all night for almost ten years now so it is possible.
DDK 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
"Among the critics was East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest who, while in opposition, said: “Didn’t we just have to borrow millions? Where are they getting the money from?”"
SSDD!!
"Asked to reveal the cost associated for purchase, he (Bannister) said: “I will have to check tomorrow. However, as far as I am aware these are direct orders, not contracts.”
WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES THAT MAKE? COST IS COST. THIS IS GOVERNMENT IN THE DECORATION LIGHT, NOT GOVERNMENT IN THE SUNSHINE!
These are just overgrown kids spending THEIR gift money in one go!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
These politicians spend our money, wipe their mouths ........ and then say they will check when we holla .......... Ridiculous and scandalous!!!!!!
DDK 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
These eejits just don't get that The People would rather put food on the table, afford the cost of a doctor's visit and pay THEIR light bill! . Frankly I do not think they give a damn!
TalRussell 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
What comrade minister Desmond meants told The Tribune is - what 91,409 voting red 10 May 2017 are seeing this year is “nothing new”, adding - however the 35 reds sent House as peoples representative are just as bad as what they were used to before and just likes PLP's had “come to the useful end of their political lives - so shall it be with 35 reds come 2022, or maybe sooner.
John 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
These ones look almost disposable. One use and they done. But that may be better than storing them for a year only to find out that half don’t work
