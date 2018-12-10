A Story That Is Worth A Thousand Smiles

EDITOR, The Tribune

There is a saying that it is better to give than receive. I would like to share a story about two people who gave to a young girl and received a lifetime of smiles and thanks.

Dr Barry Russell, a well-known orthodontist, gave a prize of $5,000 worth of. orthodontic work a few years ago to the Cancer Society as a prize in one of their raffles.

This prize was won by Brian Russell, who was no relation to Dr Russell. Brian knew a young girl who was badly in need of dental work the family could not afford. Dr Russell agreed to transfer his generous gift to the young girl and he did an outstanding job.

This act of kindness by Dr Russell and Brian has resulted in many years of smiles and much happiness by a very grateful and beautiful young lady.

JOHN A WANKLYN

Nassau

December 6, 2018