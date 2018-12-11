Man Shot Dead In Fort Fincastle

By Rashad Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MALE was gunned down in the street Tuesday night in a shooting in Fort Fincastle, the 87th murder victim of the year.



The cries of the man's traumatised family filled the air at the scene.

Police said that shortly after 8pm, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Fort Fincastle. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man lying in a yard, with gunshot injuries to the body.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene in North Street.

One woman screamed: “Y’all killed Rico, y’all my brother, they kill Rico, y’all kill my brother, y’all gon’ sleep good tonight, I hope y’all sleep good tonight.”

As the hearse carrying the body departed the scene, family had to be restrained from grabbing on to it.

Police did not confirm the identity of the victim at the time of going to press.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit on 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

The murder was the first in a week. Two men, one being electronically monitored, were shot to death in Jubilee Gardens Wednesday last week in a car with a running motor. The homicides came a day after a man and his fiancée had been shot dead during a morning ambush at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre last week Monday.