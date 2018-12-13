Meeting Street: Will Be Paved In New Year

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MOTORISTS who frequent Meeting Street will have to endure poor road conditions for a little longer with Minister of Works Desmond Bannister telling The Tribune the street should be paved “early in the new year”.

Work has been ongoing in that area near the Ministry of Health for a few weeks, frustrating motorists. However Mr Bannister said the road will be patched in the interim.

“We expect that Meeting Street will be paved early in the new year,” Mr Bannister said.

“In the meantime, the road will be patched so that drivers are not unduly inconvenienced as a result of the water works that have been recently completed.”

Last month, businesses near Blake Road voiced concern about the impact a six-month long water and road improvement work will have on their establishments.

In interviews with The Tribune, some proprietors and employees expressed dismay at the length of time the work is expected to take. They also took issue with the fact that it is expected to occur during “peak” hours and questioned how this would affect traffic flow in the area.