Johnson Vs. Lemieux: ‘They Said Fireworks, It’S Going To Be Bombs’

BOTH fighters and their promotional teams exchanged their final words before the much-anticipated middleweight bout between Tureano Johnson and former IBF World Champion David Lemieux.

“They said fireworks, it’s going to be bombs,” said Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger Management.

Golden Boy Promotions President Oscar De La Hoya said fans who are unfamiliar with Johnson’s fight style are in for a treat.

“If you haven’t seen him fight then you don’t want to miss this, he is in your face, he comes forward, he’s ready, he’s willing and he’s able.”

Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) will face Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight bout on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding bout for the World Boxing Association Super Middleweight title on Saturday December 15, live on DAZN. “I’m excited, I’m ready, I’m energised. Respect to Lemieux, I have a lot of respect for his power, the dude can knock out, he probably can knock a horse out, but I want to feel that Saturday night. You guys can expect an awesome fight. I come to bring it. You’re going to see a different Tureano, a better Tureano, a more intelligent fighter.”

Johnson is now under the tutelage of Andre Rosier, who coached both of Johnson’s opponents in his only two losses – Serhiy Derevianchenko and Curtis Stephens.

“He’s the only coach who has given me losses so he knows how to beat me and how to make me better and I definitely am better.Boxing is a strategic sport. In fact, boxing isn’t really a sport, it’s a lifestyle. You have to live this and that’s what I do. I live boxing. I study my opponents. David Lemieux is a great puncher, but he does have some flaws, and that’s what I’m going to expose Saturday night. Many have beaten Lemieux, but this is going to be a new one. Trust me: this is a treat. We all know that he’s a great finisher,” Johnson said.

“Once he sees a wounded animal he goes for the kill, but indeed Tureano doesn’t know how to get wounded. I don’t even know how to get hurt. I’m expecting him to bring the best David Lemieux he can possibly be, but David Lemieux, it’s going to be a hell of a fight for you if you think you’re going to knock Tureano out.”