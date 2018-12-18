Bamsi Workers Accused Of Armed Robbery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO farm workers at the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Sciences Institute (BAMSI) were remanded to prison yesterday charged with robbing an Andros businessman at gunpoint of $8,000 last week.

Shaquiel Ashton Munnings, 25, and 18-year-old Marachell Coleby, farm labourers at the North Andros site, were charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister with robbing David Patrick Romer at his gas station on December 12.

It is alleged that on the date in question, and while at David Romer & Sons gas station in Mastic Point, the two, armed with a firearm, robbed Mr Romer of a blue deposit bag containing cheques and cash in the amount of $8,000, and also robbed the man of jewellery worth $1,700.

Munnings and Coleby are also accused of dishonestly receiving the blue deposit bag knowing it was obtained or appropriated by a criminal offence.

The two Buzzard Bay, South Mastic Point natives were not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to February 27, 2019 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and they were both remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim. They both have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, another man, Sean Adderley aka Nahshorn Adderley, was charged before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux with robbing two people of a collective $16,350 last week Tuesday.

Adderley, 22, of Soldier Road, is accused of robbing Kidada Greenslade of $13,000 cash, a gray Samsung S7 cellphone worth $300, and one Gucci wallet worth $5,000 that contained $50 cash. He is also accused of robbing Gawain Bossfield of $2,200 in cash.

Adderley is further charged with dishonestly receiving a gray Samsung cellphone belonging to Greenslade, as well as $850 belonging to both victims.

Adderley was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to February 15, 2019 for service of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment giving him the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail. In the interim, however, he was remanded in custody.