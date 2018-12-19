Bahamasair Dismisses False Online Rumours Over Mechanical Failure

THE national flag carrier Bahamasair dispelled false claims circulated in a voice note which spread on popular messaging platform WhatsApp yesterday, alleging a plane experienced mechanical failure.

“We note with great concern that a voice note was circulated via social media with totally false information, which may have caused panic,” the airline noted in a press release. “Bahamasair wishes to advise the travelling public that at no time did any of our aircraft experience any type of mechanical failure that would have created an emergency situation.

“As a company, Bahamasair is committed to a culture of safety and pride ourselves on our record.”