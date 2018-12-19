Most Shanty Town Residents In Abaco Own Their Homes

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AN “overwhelming majority” of shanty town residents in Abaco said they own the unregulated dwelling they occupy, according to the preliminary analysis report by the Shantytown Action Task Force.

The report noted 76.8 percent or 597 of household respondents reported occupancy via ownership of the dwelling which contrasts with occupancy by rental arrangements, 19.9 percent, or 155 households.

The remaining households, 22, representing 2.8 percent, either responded “other” or gave no response.

“The understanding of ‘ownership’ to the respondent was not deeply explored,” the report said.

“Meaning, the assessment did not determine whether the respondent believed he/she owned the land and/or the structure being occupied.”

The SATF’s Abaco census started on June 13, and its report was compiled by Dr Cherita Moxey, of the Ministry of Health.

“As stated earlier,” the report continued, “777 household respondents were interviewed. The assessment obtained information about other occupants living in the household. Collectively, 1,260 males and 1,004 female occupants lived in households with the household respondents.”

Citizens, and those with permanent residency, represented 16 (126) and 17 (130) percent of respondents respectively.

Forty-one percent of respondents held work permits.

The average age of respondents was 47 years, and with an age span of 18 to 87 years - 59.7 percent of respondents were under 50 years of age.

The report indicated there were 632 minors attending school - double the figure previously indicated.

Ninety percent of respondents have lived in a shanty town for at least a year, and 23.2 percent were living in rented homes.

Some 45 percent of participating households reportedly had just one income earner, with 61.7 percent of households earning less than $400 per week.

A 2013 report conducted by the Department of Environmental Health identified 1,024 households in Abaco shantytowns; however, households were defined as any and all units with an entrance, even if under a single roof structure.

To be included in the survey, HOH participants had to reside in one of the communities identified by the 2013 DEHS report, or by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and be at least 18 years of age.

Men outnumbered women nearly two to one, according to the report, which noted the disparity might reflect both sub-culture idiosyncrasies, as well as certain economic and employment realities.

Fifteen households opted not to disclose legal status.

The greatest share of undocumented migrants were found in South Abaco communities.