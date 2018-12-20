Suspect Shot Dead By Police

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter



A MAN was shot dead after a fatal run in with police who were looking for an active shooter.

The man, who emerged from bushes before he was killed, was reportedly ordered to stop but instead reached for an object from his pants.

According to police, two teams of officers responded to reports an armed man was firing shots in the area of Quintine Alley off Wulff Road shortly after 10pm. According to relatives, the deceased is 29-year-old Barry McPhee, who often ran when he saw police.

“As the officers were checking the area,” a police report read, “they observed the armed suspect on a roof. He pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged several shots before escaping from the roof and ran towards Woods Alley.

“A second team of officers were on Woods Alley when they observed a male emerge from nearby bushes, running towards them.”

The report continued: “The male was ordered to stop, instead he reached for an object from his trousers. Officers being in fear for their lives, withdrew their service weapons and fired at the man, injuring him.

“He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.”

In an interview with Our News last night, McPhee’s mother said her son often ran away from police.

“He was alright,” she said. “He wasn’t one of the best, but he was alright.”

McPhee had a child, she said, with another one the way. His mother claimed he had been shot three times in the past year.

The man’s father, Barry McPhee Sr, said he suspected it was his son shot when he heard the shooting, knowing his son to run from police.

McPhee’s mother said his death is more painful because she lost another son last year.

“I ain’ even over one, now next one gone,” McPhee’s mother said.

Police reportedly recovered a plastic bag with a quantity of dangerous drugs from the scene, however they did not say if a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The matter has been forwarded to the coroner for investigation.

It is the 11th fatal police-involved shooting for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.