Adrian Gibson, Our Shining Star

The year 2018 is about to end and I felt it would be remiss of me to go into 2019 without giving kudos to Long Island’s Member of Parliament, Mr Adrian Gibson, who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Long Island since he took office as their representative in May of 2017.

I am not a Long Island resident, but I was welcomed into a social media group of Long Islanders just before the 2017 election and I observed over these many months, the work that Mr Gibson has done on their behalf.

It is obvious to me that Long Island residents do not ease up in their demands for proper representation. They are without a doubt, an unrestrained group of supporters. Mr Gibson, however, has shown not only a sincere and unrelenting desire to meet the needs of the residents in every way possible, but has already, or is about to meet many of those needs.

From Mr Gibson’s follow-up of the oil spill disaster when a barge ran aground in Long Island last year, to other environmental concerns, to helping to address the serious issues of poaching, to improving health care and education, and most recently fulfilling a long-awaited need for a potable water pipeline extension on the island, he has certainly stepped up to the plate! Mr Gibson has also fought tooth and nail to get a badly needed new airport on the island, and from all indication, he will accomplish that as well, with the help of the powers that be. In addition to all of these tasks, Mr Gibson has been hands-on in upgrading the level of service as Executive Chairman at The Water & Sewerage Corporation, and has insisted on, and exercised accountability, transparency and fiscal prudence in the day-to-day running of the Corporation.

The country’s leader, Prime Minister, Dr the Most Hon Hubert A Minnis certainly made an excellent choice when he endorsed Mr Gibson as candidate and Executive Chairman and I am looking forward to a great political future for Mr Adrian Gibson, as one of the younger members of Parliament, an attorney-at-law, experienced educator, entrepreneur and columnist. He certainly shines as one of its brightest stars!

BARBARA WILSON

Nassau

December 20, 2018