Bimini Basketball Team Hit By Thieves In Florida

MISFORTUNE struck a Bimini basketball team’s trip to Orlando after the team’s van was broken into and several items were stolen — including some players’ passports.

No one was injured in the incident, as the group was eating in a restaurant while the robbery occurred. The team will be traveling to Miami today to collect emergency travel documents from the embassy and is currently set to return home on schedule.

Twelve players and three chaperones from Gateway Christian Academy in Bailey Town, Bimini, travelled to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the Deep South Christian Classic tournament, principal and coach Gilbert Rolle Jr told The Tribune yesterday. Mr Rolle is one of the chaperones on the trip.

The majority of students are between the ages of 15-17, with one 13-year-old player, Mr Rolle said. This is the group’s second year attending this tournament.

The group arrived in Orlando on December 14 and was scheduled to return home on December 22. The tournament took place from December 17-19.

The school posted about the incident on its Facebook page late Wednesday night.

“Update: An unfortunate incident occurred tonight in Orlando, Florida where the GCA Eagles basketball team’s vehicle was broken into and some personal items were stolen,” the post reads.

“However, all students and chaperones are safe. No one was put in harm’s way. All parents and guardians have been informed of the incident. We are currently working together with law enforcement in the Orlando area to ensure that the matter is resolved.

“We are also receiving assistance from the Bahamian embassy to ensure that all students can return safely.

“God is indeed our protector! Thank you for your prayers and concern.”

Mr Rolle elaborated on the incident in an interview with The Tribune yesterday.

“(The robbery happened) after the game around 7pm,” he said. “We arrived to IHOP, upon leaving at 8.30 we notice busted glass.

“After noticing four bags were (taken) with personal belongings clothes, shoes, and passports…we contacted the police immediately and they assisted. Investigation is underway.”

Mr Rolle added three players’ passports were in one of the stolen gym bags.

“Incident reports were filed and we are headed to Miami tomorrow to obtain emergency travel documents from the embassy.”

When asked how the students are handling the ordeal, Mr Rolle said they are still in good spirits.

“Outside the passports they didn’t lose no cash or nothing much of value so we shook off that disappointment and finish enjoying the trip,” he said. “The boys are in good (spirits).”