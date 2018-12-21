Disembarkation Is The Key

EDITOR, The Tribune

PORT of Nassau RFP. When has The Chamber of Commerce ever been partisan in supporting any proposer-candidate to develop anything?

News-NB12 this evening Wednesday…location The Chamber conference room - introducing one of the principals, a Mr Beckles, identified as a Vice President of The Chamber, certainly crossed the line.

Question…did The Chamber have a members meeting and the majority committed to support…Global Holdings Proposal? What is funny no mention that the JV partner is Arawak Port Development & Co in which Government owns, I believe, the majority shares.

Where was Mike Maura - President of The Chamber and conveniently the top executive of Arawak Port Holdings, but obviously he could not appear in this deliberate PR using the offices of The Chamber.

Chamber membership should call an immediate General Meetings and demand resignations…in my opinion this is abuse of neutrality of The Chamber.

The 100% question can Global increase the disembarkation of passengers with their plan? Two three percent increase in arrivals will not sustain any further major increase in the all important visitor spend. Shame on The Chamber management…resignations necessary.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

December 19, 2018