Man Charged With Murder Of Couple

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday with the murders of a couple who had just pulled up to an apartment in the Joan’s Heights area earlier this week.

Patrick Bowe, of St James Road, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, faced with two counts of murder in connection with the December 18 incident in which James Johnson, a 29-year-old father of one, and Kevisha Kerika Richards, a 23-year-old mother of two, were killed.

According to initial reports from police, the couple was held up by a gunman after pulling up to an apartment unit being rented by Richards.

Police discovered Johnson’s lifeless body slumped behind the steering wheel of his car and Richards lying in front of her home.

Richards was rushed to hospital, but died of her injuries a short time later.

Bowe was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to February 21, 2019, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim, however, he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Bowe was not represented by an attorney.