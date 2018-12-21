Simply The Best

THREE Marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force were recipients of the Marine of the Year Award in their respective categories at the force’s annual event.

Under the programme, each of the force’s 14 departments presents a marine from among which are selected the Livingstone Smith Marine of the Year Award for the Leading, Able and Marine Seaman Rate categories.

Leading Seaman William Burns (Harbour Patrol Unit), Able Mechanic Joevonne Simmons (Base Maintenance Team) and Woman Marine Hermeka Knowles (Operations Department) are the latest recipients of the Leon L Smith Award.

The awards were presented for outstanding and dedicated services throughout the year.

In previous years, one overall winner was selected from among the Leading, Able and Marine Seaman rates for the Leon Livingstone Smith Marine of the Year. This year’s format included one overall winner from each of the three categories.

Runners-up in these categories included: Leading Woman Marine Natasha Major, Able Seaman Glen Bullard and Marine Mechanic Cyncarreo Collie.

The Leo L. Smith prize is named in honor of the first Bahamian Commodore, who led the Defence Force from 1983–1997. Both Commodore Smith and his wife, Helen, were in attendance to present the award.

Commodore Tellis Bethel, commander of the Defence Force. commended the recipients for their performances. He also thanked the officers and marines for their contributions.

Staff, faculty, parents and students from Gambier and Adelaide Primary Schools were also guests at the annual carol service. The schools, adopted by the RBDF, made their presence felt with musical and poem selections. The students were presented with Christmas gifts from the RBDF afterwards.