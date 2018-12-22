Andros Government Building Destroyed By Fire

Police on Andros are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which destroyed a government building on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 4pm, police were called to the Local Government Complex in Fresh Creek, after receiving reports that it was on fire. Police and residents attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. The building was totally destroyed. The fire is suspected to have started as a result of an electrical shortage.

Officers from the RBPF Fire Services Department will travel to Andros to assist in this investigation.