Bahamasair Delays Due To 'Weather Related Challenges'

DESPITE announcing earlier this week that its schedule was back to normal after a weekend of chaos and delays during the peak travel period, Bahamasair said on Thursday "weather related challenges" at Lynden Pindling International Airport left some flights grounded and delayed.

According to a statement issued by the government owned airline, the weather forced Air Traffic Control (ATC) to hold a number of flights on the ground.

"As a result of these Air Traffic Control related challenges, a number of our flights are now carrying significant delays, as well as our flight 320 which was returned to Freeport after holding in the air for 35 minutes," Bahamasair said. "Other airlines, as well as our remaining schedule have been impacted by these ATC related delays by as much as two hours. Furthermore, we regrettably advise the travelling public that that some of our outbound US flights may not be able to clear customs in Nassau and may have to be post-cleared in the United States."

The airline said passengers who were scheduled to travel on its evening flights into the United States who are not in possession of a US visa, must contact the airline to confirm departure times and or to reschedule travel times.

"Additionally, due to ATC related delays and official sunset regulations, Bahamasair will give priority to our Long Island and Rock Sound flights," the statement said. "Nevertheless, despite these challenges we anticipate that we will complete our entire schedule for today (Thursday), albeit with some delays."