Bahamasair Delays Due To 'Weather Related Challenges'

DESPITE announcing earlier this week that its schedule was back to normal after a weekend of chaos and delays during the peak travel period, Bahamasair said on Thursday "weather related challenges" at Lynden Pindling International Airport left some flights grounded and delayed.
According to a statement issued by the government owned airline, the weather forced Air Traffic Control (ATC) to hold a number of flights on the ground.
"As a result of these Air Traffic Control related challenges, a number of our flights are now carrying significant delays, as well as our flight 320 which was returned to Freeport after holding in the air for 35 minutes," Bahamasair said. "Other airlines, as well as our remaining schedule have been impacted by these ATC related delays by as much as two hours. Furthermore, we regrettably advise the travelling public that that some of our outbound US flights may not be able to clear customs in Nassau and may have to be post-cleared in the United States."
The airline said passengers who were scheduled to travel on its evening flights into the United States who are not in possession of a US visa, must contact the airline to confirm departure times and or to reschedule travel times.
"Additionally, due to ATC related delays and official sunset regulations, Bahamasair will give priority to our Long Island and Rock Sound flights," the statement said. "Nevertheless, despite these challenges we anticipate that we will complete our entire schedule for today (Thursday), albeit with some delays."
Angryatbahamasair 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Situation not resolved. Yesterday at 7pm, screens in Nassau airport displayed over 20 delays in international flights. Some flights were then finally cancelled late at night, leaving hundreds of travelers to sleep in airport floor like dogs, no options or information, provided by Bahamas air. Passengers tried repitedly to get more information from Bahamas air or simply a place to stay overnight. Requests were brushed off or met with threats of security and getting kicked out of nexts mornings flights. Air Bahamas is not worried about their customers safety and well being, leaving elderly, children, preagnant customers to sleep on the airport floor. At this point in time, hotels in Nassau privately contacted by passengers had fees of 600-700$, which passengers were told by staff, should be paid and arranged by themselves.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
well the options are in your cell phone as weather and flights can be tracked.
again, your cell phone ought to have airbnb no?
the case everywhere in the world where there is force majeure. have you ever been in florida when areas are evacuated and you have to pay for your own hotel inland? In the US, you do not complain, but here , well use Bahamasair as a whipping boy.
would you rather sleep on the floor or permanently in the grave when a plane crashes?
do you remember miles munroe dude?
Angryatbahamasair 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
I’m guessing you work for air Bahamas.
Weather was not a problem at 6pm either in bahamas or Orlando. Airport management needs to find better ways to deal with airline traffic peaks, and constant delays in Nassau are not acceptable for paying customers. Issue was peak in arrivals and departures after the bad weather, which had staff running around the airport, completely disorganized, and flights not able to circulate in the airport....
Thanks for your Airbnb suggestion... At 11:30 Pm at night, a normal private citizen renting his home in Airbnb is not prepared to rent a place (assuming his open 24h?)... which I assume he is not! Only big hote chains can take up those amount of people, and taking care of the paying passengers should be air Bahamas mission! (And everyone else involved in travel industry).
Also - you can’t compare a hurricane to 2h of wind, affecting flights scheaduled for HOURS later. If the issue weren’t so consistent, it would be possible to let go. In this way, air Bahamas and Nassau airport are just displaying massive incompetence in managing the thousands of people who everyday use their services.
Sickened 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Why people still choose to book a flight with Bahamas Air is mind boggling. To save $20 a ticket and have a 50% of not flying that day and a 90% chance of being delayed.
Angryatbahamasair 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Many people - like me - didn’t know this occurred and assumed airbahamas is a normal airline. Learned the hard way and now totally agree with you! Never again taking Bahamas Air!
Angryatbahamasair 2 hours, 1 minute ago
(And very discouraged about ever setting foot again at Nassau airport. Talked to a couple of friends, and surprisingly heard that the same had happened to them in the Bahamas, not more than 1 month ago!) sleeping in the floor and needing to rescheadule the following days of their already paid honey moon due to, again, traffic congestion on Nassau Airport.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
When is the darling little white haired poodle going to come out from hiding under Cooper's skirt? He's almost as good at hiding under it as Minnis is at hiding under Newbold's skirt. LMAO
Clamshell 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
This is a poorly written story. I don’t understand how a weather delay of 35 minutes to 2 hours resulted in people sleeping on the airport floor overnight. I know the Out Island airports close after dark, but airports in the US do not.
Angryatbahamasair 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
I can confirm, again I was there that flight UP239 scheadule for departure from Bahamas Air on Dec 27 6pm, amongst other flights headed to US both by Bahamas air and US airlines did not depart, and were cancelled. The staff on ground from Delta mentioned aircrafts that had landed hours before in Nassau we’re unable to reach the gates due to Airport traffic congestion on land. It seems Nassau Airport is not able to manage traffic peaks or their flight backlog. From Airbahamas different theories and little theaters were put into play to avoid assuming any responsibilities on their part or airport for delays. E.g. stopping boarding of flight UP239 right in the middle, due to people’s wet shoes from rain, or requesting everyone (who had already passed US border control) randomly to present visas, and elaborate hand written incomplete lists.
To the people suggesting air bnb booking for the same night - you probably work for Bahamas Air, it’s not possible to book any decent accommodation around 23:30 pm same night, especially in small places privately owned. It was my 1st time in Bahamas Air, and I’ve got to say, I’ve never flew on a worst company and I’ve never seen so much miss management of ground personnel, like the little theater forcing delay of the flight lead by Miss Bridgett Douglas, where she and staff that, according to her, reported to her, intentionally delayed boarding on the plane, by randomly verifying and requesting US visas or stopping the boarding after half the passengers had got onto plane. All other airlines were doing everything to accelerate boarding and get people to their destinations.
Angryatbahamasair 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
And just because I haven’t reached my final destination after HOURS of no sleep - my final suggestion to Bahamas government, who is ultimately the boss of this whole thing: please hire some external consultants or airport contractors to help to get your house in order! Bahamas is far too nice to be ruined by horrible travel experiences.
OldFort2012 39 minutes ago
You are not from here are you? Anyone from here knows Government cares nothing about nothing. Apart from graft. Their own.
Economist 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
In the past I have been told that the plane is delayed because of weather in Miami. Went and checked the weather online at Miami and looked at the weather radar. Nothing in sight and nothing in the one hour before radar loop.
Bahamasair does not tell the truth and there is no force majeure. Nothing to do with safety either.
I now don't fly Bahamasair if I have an option of another airline.
Prime Ministere, "PLEASE SHUT BAHAMASAIR DOWN AND SAVE THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE $30 MILLION A YEAR."
