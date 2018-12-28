$500,000 Upgrade For Zns In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ZNS’ Northern Service in Grand Bahama will undergo a complete digitalisation of its television facilities to the tune of some $500,000, it was announced yesterday.

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas Mike Smith and executives signed a contract with Broadcasting Video System (BVS) Group to carry out a digital upgrade over the next three months at ZNS from its current analogue system.

At the signing were Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, parliamentary secretary for information and communications in the Office of the Prime Minister; Darren Meadows, deputy general manager at ZNS; Karen Knowles, acting general manager,Keith Gomez, assistant general manager of engineering and Pablo Goldstein, principal of BVS.

Mr Meadows said that it is an “exciting day” for the staff at ZNS in Freeport who are looking forward to the transition from analog to digital television.

“It has been a day we have been waiting for many years to sign a contract to begin the process of digitalisation of our television department,” he said. “I am especially excited for the staff and television department who have been labouring in sub-standard conditions. I have seen what they can do with analog equipment, and I know with the state-of-the-art equipment that we are about to get they will do us proud.”

Meanwhile Mr Smith indicated that the digital upgrade is in keeping with what is taking place in Freeport, regarding the development of Grand Bahama as a technology hub.

“The board of directors, in particular, was mandated to carry out this upgrade and modernisation of our facilities in Freeport,” he said.

“We do apologise as the board to all staff here at the Northern Service for having to operate under such strenuous and uncomfortable conditions. I honestly do not know how they do what they do, and how they produce what they produce in the facility that they have (here).”

Mr Smith said that the BVS Group is no stranger to the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, having carried out the digital upgrade of ZNS facilities in New Providence some years ago.

Mr Goldstein said that the upgrade would significantly improve quality of television content to HD.

He said the upgrade includes new state-of-the-art television cameras, teleprompters, a new LED light system, new switching system and processing gear, a play out system with media asset management in place to reuse material generated, among other things.

According to Mr Goldstein, the BVS Group has been in existence for 15 years, operating in the Caribbean and Latin America, with offices in Miami, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay.

Mrs Parker-Edgecombe said that the Minnis administration is keen on ensuring that the BCB is provided with the tools and resources it needs to compete not only locally, but globally.

“It has been a long time in coming, and I must congratulate the board and executive management for what they are about to do. As we advance in technology globally, we want to ensure that not only are our staff equipped with the relevant tools that will not only make their work easier but of better quality,” she said.

She believes that the upgrade is a step in the right direction.

“With the challenges we have had over the years, the staff has endured much with the analog system. I do believe we are on the right track as far as training our staff is concerned, and management and the board behind that to make sure they are well ready for this new process that is going to be implemented,” Mrs Parker-Edgecombe, a former journalist, said.

Mr Smith said that while this particular contract with BVS does not include a new television production set, they intend to have a new set designed for an entirely new look to accommodate all new technical background and support.

Mr Meadows indicated the new equipment is expected to arrive in about six weeks on the island.

“Within six weeks and two months we will start seeing movement on the ground,” he said.

Mr Smith stressed the main focus of ZNS as a public broadcaster is providing programming that will help build the country.

“We are not to compete with fad broadcasting. We have a sustained mandate to stay focused on programming that is development-oriented and educationally-oriented. However, we do have a hybrid situation where we have . . .radio stations, and two television channels, and we will be able in some way to appease our entire audience, and appeal to a significant broad audience,” he said.