Biometrics Change For Canada Travel

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced changes to Canada’s biometrics programme, which will now require Bahamians applying for various permits or residencies to provide biometrics beginning December 31.

The technical term biometrics refers to the measurement and analysis of unique human characteristics, and is mainly used for identification and authentication. Common identifiers used for passports are finger scans, iris scans or digital photographs.

The change comes by way of a regulatory amendment by the Canadian government and includes all foreign nations, unless exempt, who are applying for a visitor’s visa, a study or work permit excluding US nationals and/or a temporary resident permit.

This also includes those applying for permanent residence or claiming refugee or asylum status.

However visa-exempt nationals including citizens of the Bahamas visiting Canada who hold a valid electronic travel authorisation (eTA) and who do not require a work permit, study permit, or temporary resident permit, do not need to provide biometrics.

“As a result, Bahamian citizens in the certain categories of applications, will need to provide biometrics effective 31st December 2018,” officials said in a press release.

“Citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas between the ages of 14 and 79 (inclusive) who apply on or after 31st December, 2018 for a study permit, a work permit, or a permanent resident (immigrant) visa to Canada, will need to provide their biometrics at any visa application centre (VAC) or application support centre (ASC) of their choice.

“Applications submitted before 31st December, 2018, are not affected.”

It continued: “Citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas who are applying for a study permit or a work permit will only need to provide their biometrics once every ten years.

“Visa-exempt nationals (including citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas) coming to visit Canada who hold a valid eTA and who do not require a work permit, study permit, or temporary resident permit, do not need to provide biometrics.”

Officials strongly advised persons seeking to travel to Canada to visit the Canadian government’s website to ensure that they comply with entry requirements.