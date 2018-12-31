Junkanoo Tickets Still Available

By RIEL MAJOR

JUNKANOO tickets are still available for the New Year's Day parade said officials from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence.

Chairman of JCNP Silbert Ferguson's comments came after rumours of tickets being sold out for the New Year's Day parade made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

Mr Ferguson said: "Tickets are not sold out.

"The JCNP office was open from 10am and we will be open right up to 2am until the parade time.

"All areas (are available) except the Scotia Bank area...I think Scotia Bank would have sold out earlier this morning. They only had about 62 tickets left in that area.”

Lead sponsors for the parade include BTC, the title sponsor, Kalik, and Rubis.

Tickets can be purchased at the JCNP office located on Frederick Street.

Tickets for Rawson Square are on sale for $50.40 and John Bull (Charlotte Street to Frederick Street) tickets for $16.80.

The 2019 New Year’s Day parade will start on January 1, 2019 at 2am.

Ticket sales for the New Year's Day parade stood at 30 percent on Friday, according to Mr Ferguson, who said sales were down.