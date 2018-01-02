Christie: I Stayed Too Long

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie admitted on Sunday he was “in politics too long” but said he had an “exceptional run” in public life.
In an interview with Wendall Jones on the Jones Communication Network, Mr Christie also said he believes he lost his Centreville seat because he “did not campaign” and was instead dedicated “to finishing polices” before the general election.
Last May, in a surprising and humbling defeat at the polls, Mr Christie lost his seat in the Centreville constituency by four votes after representing the area since 1977.
“When I apply retroactive thinking to it, objectively, I can make the judgement that I have been in politics too long,” Mr Christie said.
“Take for example how I dealt with Centreville, I should not have lost that seat in Centreville, it is impossible virtually, but I did not campaign. I reached the point where I dedicated myself to finishing policies, one of which was a major intervention on the supply of electricity at an affordable price for Bahamians and I left in place a package that we will talk about later on... People seem to want me to stay in politics because when you tell egregious ignorant lies about me, it really bothers me... I have had an exceptional run in public life and I owe a great deal of gratitude to thousands of Bahamians who made it possible for me to sustain myself in public life for so long.
“I am in the company of Sir Roland Symonette who did 50 years and Sir Lynden Pindling who did 41 years and when you add my public life it’s 43 years and so I am in very rarefied company in terms of the history of our country. There have only been three of us who have been able to put that kind of time in.”
Mr Christie entered frontline politics in 1974 as one of the youngest senators ever appointed at the age of 31. He joined the House of Assembly after the 1977 general election as the member for Centreville and went on to win his seat eight consecutive times, including the 1987 general election when he contested the seat as an independent candidate.
When asked by Mr Jones about his wishes for 2018, Mr Christie said he hopes the current government can work more with the opposition for the betterment of Bahamians.
“My wish for the New Year is for this government (to) see the significance of bringing all us together to advance the country and create a new paradigm,” he said.
“Let’s assume they say it has never been done before, well we are able to look back and know if we all take advantage of our strengths the country will be much better off, notwithstanding the fact that we can agree to disagree on many of those issues.”
Comments
realitycheck242 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
Hind sight is like a promise, Just a comfort to a fool. Did not the auto biography of men Mugabe, Castro, Saddam, Kadafy, Pinochet,and Chavez teach you anything Mr PGC. It seams not because power is so sweet it blinds one to the true realities of so many of the citizens you swore to give good representation to. Your leadership has caused this country to fall behind in so many crucial areas. You ran this country like a ponzi scheme, enriching the few croonies while the masses suffer. May the likes of the PLP never see the reigns of power again.
proudloudandfnm 11 hours, 31 minutes ago
You dedicated yourself to stealing. You are a traitor.
joeblow 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
My nausea was just starting to improve from his prolonged absence and then they ran this article!
BahamasForBahamians 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Damn, To think we will have to endure a similar interview for our worst articulate PM in history in 2022.. It is paining me already just thinking about Hubert Minnis' exit interview when he's sacked.
Emac 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Sorry but no one can ever surpass Christie as the worst prime minister of the Bahamas.
stillwaters 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
My New Year's resolution is to totally erase anything PLP from my mind. These jokers need to go away.
TheMadHatter 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
The sad thing is, no matter how many of them "stay too long" the rest that come after don't learn and do the same. They also cover each other's backsides by not ammending the Constitution to have term limits. Of course, this could be done much more easily within their Party constitutions just like the DNA did.
Honestman 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
“When I apply retroactive thinking to it, objectively, I can make the judgement that I have been in politics too long,” Mr Christie said.
The Bahamian people made that judgment a long time ago! There is nothing to debate. Perry Christie and his party have been a disaster for The Bahamas. The PLP's last term in office has set the country back for at least a generation.
John 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
It’s not a matter of staying too long, it was more a question of how many times you put the country through the wringer with incompetence and your inability to control and/or address corruption and dishonesty within your party and your cabinet. But the new political culture is to get in, get the job done and get the hell out. How many living presidents does the US have, Obama being the youngest among then. Can you imagine the restraint he must use when Donald Trump attacks him personally or his policies. So yes Christie, like Hubert Ingraham, will have the opportunity to sit in the rocking chair and relive the time he spent in office. And as a private citizen he will be able to feel the effects of some of the policies he left in place, the corruption he let go unchecked and the stealing too. Just as long as he doesn’t get the idea to go dye his hair and try seek another term in politics.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
The Truth Mr: Christie is a great man Urbane Renewal Christie, BAMSI Christie, University of the Bahamas Christie. Bah Mar Christie, I will end here A music Festival Call it what you may, is positive.
Now you negative folks HOLD On You all are about to see the worst PM and the worst Government ever. There will be much wailing and weeping yet.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Mr: Christie go on in the strength of the Lord. It is said the best revenge is living well. You look great continue to live well. I did not mind the lost. It is your time now to enjoy the rest of your life.
TalRussell 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Comrades! The Bahamaland is better for it when the sun set on the political careers of premier Pop's Symonette, prime ministers Lynden Pindling, Papa Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, it marks the beginning of another more silent chapter in their respective lives. Excepting for Pop's Symonette. neither three man's left office much wealth and certainly not with more than they entered office with. In a way they tried their best.
hrysippus 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
So Perry thinks he stayed too long, ........... ..... But doesn't see his term was wrong. ........... ........ Churning out deceit and lies, .......... . ...... He long ignored the people's cries, ......... ................. When minister in seventy nine, . . ..................... Hatchet Bay was looking fine, ............... ............... ... But once acquired by those PLP's... ...................... ............... The farm and dairy ceased to be... ................... ........ The land has been a mess since then, ................... .............. Thanks to all those ministry men, ............... ............. .... He ran cabinet so bad, ................ .......................... .................................. thecrooked-est one we ever had,. ................................................. He swam through vomit to come out on top, ........................ .... But anyway you look he's been a flop. ............ .....
He only wanted the ridiculous large pension, only payable after two terms.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
The masterful liars, are in high place. it use to be said that the pen was a sharp sword. not so any longer. many have the pen. and they can speak truth . Can it be imagined that any one in the print media, pretending as if the wyan Group . is some great invention of the FNM. The PLP Government left Wyan in place.
EasternGate 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Perry just looking for sympathy
licks2 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo late fer him. . .we must forget him and all other "PLPS". . .that party is a crime syndicate. . .only PLPS can play when they are government. . .their times has done gone. . .ween want nothing to do with that bunch. . .
licks2 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
CatIslandBoy 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
I do feel a little sympathy for Mr. Christie. He had two opportunities to really make a difference in our Bahamaland, but accomplished nothing of significance. I really believe that he was limited in his achievements by a funadamental deficiency, that might have not have been completely his fault. He had always found himself in the shadows of Ingraham, even though a partner in their law firm. He never got the big cases, and, unlike Junior partner, Brave,was always forced to feed at the bottom. While I don't believe he personally set out to plunder, loot and pillage from the Public's Purse, he will never be able to convince me, and many other Bahamian voters, that he was not at least complicit in turning a blind eye, or remaining silent, in the face of overwhelming signs of the shenanigans of his cabinet ministers.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Too Long???? .......... Why is he not DEAD yet??????? ....... He does not deserve to live off the Public Treasury ......... Or is the Panama accounts for real???????
bahamama 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
“...I have been in politics too long”
I think this may be the most honest thing I’ve heard Christie say.
