Freeze - You're Under Arrest

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TWO would-be thieves are in police custody after they locked themselves in a walk-in freezer of a convenience store attempting to evade capture.

The incident took place shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

According to police, two men armed with a firearm entered a convenience store on Poinciana Drive, held several employees at bay and robbed them of cash.

Police said as the men were attempting to leave the store, they were confronted by an employee who was armed with a licenced shotgun.

The suspects then locked themselves inside a walk-in freezer.

Officers were called to the scene and took the men into custody. The stolen cash was recovered as well as a firearm.

Police believe the men were involved in several armed robberies.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident that left two men in hospital on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place shortly after midnight off Pineyard Road.

Police said three men and a woman were standing in a yard when they were approached by two men armed with firearms.

The suspects fired at the group, shooting two of the men before fleeing the area on foot. The victims were taken to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigations continue into both incidents.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.