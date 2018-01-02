Jr Cadot To Continue His Pro Basketball Career In Spain

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

JR Cadot will return to Spain to continue his pro basketball career.

The veteran guard agreed to terms with KIA Sakimovil Navarra Pamplona of Spain’s Liga Espanola de Baloncesto (LEB Silver). LEB Silver is the second division in the country and was founded in 1996.

Cadot was on the roster of Zornotza Saskibaloi Taleda in LEB Silver last season when he averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 31 contests. In October, the Windsor Express selected Cadot with the 13th overall pick in the National Basketball League of Canada Draft.

The 6’5” wing impressed at the two-day NBL combine which featured 142 players based in the continental United States, the Bahamas, Brazil and Sweden.

Prior to that, he played for the UMF Skallagnimur Borgans in the Icelander League where he averaged 24.1 points, 16.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 block shots in 35 minutes per game. He began his pro career with BKU Supa Nitra in Slovakia where he averaged 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 28 games.

He concluded his NCAA career with the TCU Horned Frogs, averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds in 65 games played, good enough for second place on the TCU All-Time list.

He was also named to the All-conference team for the Mountain West during his senior season. Prior to TCU, he spent two years at the junior college level with Sheridan College.

Cadot posted impressive numbers at the junior college which garnered the attention of many Division I schools across the country. In his freshman season, he averaged 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game but surpassed all expectations in his sophomore campaign.

As a sophomore, Cadot averaged 17 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Internationally for the Bahamas, Cadot has appeared on senior national teams for the CBC Championships in 2006 and 2011 and the Centrobasket Championships in 2012 and 2016.

His career averages at the national team level are 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.