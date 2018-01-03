Pm To Undergo Surgery Today

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will undergo a “minor surgery” at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) today and will be out of office until Friday, the Cabinet Office announced yesterday.

Although the nature of the surgery was not disclosed in the Cabinet Office’s release, The Tribune understands Dr Minnis will undergo cataract surgery.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest will be the acting prime minister until Friday, the Cabinet Office said.

Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday there is no chance the prime minister will extend beyond Friday.