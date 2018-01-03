Unfair Calls To Quit

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE recent calls for the resignation of Lanisha Rolle over her marital rape comments are outlandish. Freedom of speech is a basic tenent of the ‘human rights’ movement and indeed of democratic societies. Increasingly, I have observed that the right to exercise this freedom is given willy-nilly based on the views of the self appointed human rights watchdogs.



Mrs Rolle has a right to her opinion on marital rape or any other matter, even as a Minister of Social Services. She is not speaking in her capacity as minister, she is not stating the position of government on the matter. She is simply stating her opinion. In fact she has a right to say that she agrees with marital rape as her personal view. That is her right and it is a right that so called human rights groups should seek to protect, even if it flies in the face of their personal views. There are many of her views I do not agree with, but I will defend her right to have those views!

It is ironic that there are those who want to define what our ‘rights’ are based on what they would allow and want to use pressure to get their wishes. It seems we are we now transfixed in an Orwellian universe? It is clear these people have an agenda to promote conformity to their world view, not true freedom of speech. Is that democratic? Is that right?

JB

Nassau,

December 29, 2017.