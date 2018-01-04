Have New Awards Been Approved?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AWARDS from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas are the sole legally supported Awards of the State by the Head of State in The Bahamas.

Has the Minnis Government obtained approval of Her Majesty to institute the recently approved Awards of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas?

A little research will show that New Zealand, like us, has Her Majesty as their Head of State but they have recognised and awarded a List of New Zealand National Awards given by the Queen of New Zealand, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The implication of this is the newly approved Bahamas Awards are rinky-dink Awards of no recognition except in The Bahamas and probably not legal here as such awards have to be recognised by the Head of State - Her Majesty The Queen of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Please note Archdeacon Sebastian Campbell, are they recognised by her?

2018 Queen’s New Year Honours List is more than interesting - it seems Larry Cartwright receives double awards - his appointment as Consul General in New York and a CMG (for I presume services for removing the past Long Island MP!)

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 30, 2017.