Minnis ‘Fine’ After Eye Operation

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital yesterday who he said gave excellent service while he underwent a minor surgery to remove a cataract from one of his eyes.
Dr Minnis left the hospital shortly after the surgery on Wednesday and said he is recovering well at home. He said his first order of business when he gets back to work is focusing on improving the quality of life for all Bahamians.
Speaking to The Tribune shortly after being discharged from PMH, Dr Minnis said he had great confidence in the doctors there.
“I have the great confidence in the health care system, (the general public) should also. After all, my entire career was with PMH and the healthcare system and PMH has contributed to where I am today.”
Dr Minnis also thanked members of the public for their well-wishes and concern about his health.
“Those who had prayed for me, I thank them all and be assured that when I return to work we will be concerned on improving the quality of life for all Bahamians, the economy and getting Bahamians back to work.
“I want them to remember my heart still remains with the poor, the inner city, the Family Islands and especially Junkanoo.”
Dr Minnis extended thanks to his surgeon Dr Jeffrey Sweeting, Dr Mark Weech, an anaesthetist, the theatre staff and other workers who gave “outstanding” service at PMH.
He also gave special thanks to porter Maycock, “one of the porters who insisted he was my driver for the day and move (me) in and out of the hospital safely.”
Dr Minnis said he will be back to work tomorrow and there will be Cabinet meetings on Monday and Tuesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest is serving as acting prime minister while Dr Minnis is recovering.
Comments
TalRussell 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades, while we're all pulling for the PM to have been discharged from the hospital with 'much improved vision' - tis only Minnis who still best makes me laugh my tummy off.
HonestTruth 11 hours, 17 minutes ago
@Tal, where did you learn how to write? Your statements make little to no sense.
TalRussell 11 hours ago
Comrade Honest Truth, to the contrary, each reader to these hereto Tribune blog pages already looks at my posts as a kinds native art and each you I left take away whatever experiences of expressions you feeling...that is is, if you does know what its likes experience nationalistic native feelings? One these days you goin wake ups and suddenly likes a flash says yourself, finally, I get the Comrade.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
It must be a very slow news day.
HonestTruth 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
@Birdie, I agree. When the PLP was in power, there were at least 3 scandals in the paper each week. The news has been relatively boring all year, I guess this is what we should expect when the most corrupt government since Pindling is no longer in office.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Minnis needs good eyesight right now to take a look at the chaos brewing in the Ministry of Education .......... Lloyd is totally off his rockers and the Department seems to be visionless and rudderless.
Minnis can now use his new 20/20 vision to take a peek over in Thompson Blvd.
bogart 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
He can also go up the road an look round at Water And Sewage
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
You are so right sheeprunner. It is like the blind leading the blind
TalRussell 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
My Comrades, if the PM's eye surgeon Dr Jeffrey Sweeting can actually recapture Minnis's vision, leaders from around the world will be knocking at his door as the go-to eye surgeon for excellence in patient surgical eye care. There's so much Minnis hasn't been able see since May 10, 2017. Dr. Jeff might just be on to something internationally by beginning to save lots countries from bad governance.
