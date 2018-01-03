Minnis ‘Fine’ After Eye Operation

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital yesterday who he said gave excellent service while he underwent a minor surgery to remove a cataract from one of his eyes.

Dr Minnis left the hospital shortly after the surgery on Wednesday and said he is recovering well at home. He said his first order of business when he gets back to work is focusing on improving the quality of life for all Bahamians.

Speaking to The Tribune shortly after being discharged from PMH, Dr Minnis said he had great confidence in the doctors there.

“I have the great confidence in the health care system, (the general public) should also. After all, my entire career was with PMH and the healthcare system and PMH has contributed to where I am today.”

Dr Minnis also thanked members of the public for their well-wishes and concern about his health.

“Those who had prayed for me, I thank them all and be assured that when I return to work we will be concerned on improving the quality of life for all Bahamians, the economy and getting Bahamians back to work.

“I want them to remember my heart still remains with the poor, the inner city, the Family Islands and especially Junkanoo.”

Dr Minnis extended thanks to his surgeon Dr Jeffrey Sweeting, Dr Mark Weech, an anaesthetist, the theatre staff and other workers who gave “outstanding” service at PMH.

He also gave special thanks to porter Maycock, “one of the porters who insisted he was my driver for the day and move (me) in and out of the hospital safely.”

Dr Minnis said he will be back to work tomorrow and there will be Cabinet meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest is serving as acting prime minister while Dr Minnis is recovering.