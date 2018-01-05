Man Shot Dead At Grand Bahama Nightclub

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The country has recorded its second murder of 2018 after a young man was shot dead outside a popular nightclub in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday night.

The Tribune understands that the victim, an employee of the Freeport Ship Services, was at Club 54 in the downtown area when two men entered the establishment and shot him.

ASP Terecita Pinder said the police received a call at around 10pm of the shooting at the establishment on West Mall Drive and they discovered the body of the man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

According to Ms Pinder, the victim was shot inside the club and reportedly pursued the assailants before collapsing in the parking lot.

When EMS personnel responded to the scene, the victim showed no signs of life.

On Monday, electrician Joel Augustine, 40, was shot dead outside his residence.

Mr Augustine was also a businessman and operated the Arcade Barber shop in downtown Freeport. He also hosted a radio show on Love 97 FM on Saturdays. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist their investigations to call 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or the nearest police station.