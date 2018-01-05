Nation's Leaders 'Not Clear' On Marijuana Decriminalisation

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEMOCRATIC National Alliance (DNA) leader Christopher Mortimer said yesterday the country's leaders are not clear enough about their views on marijuana.
Debate on the issue was reignited this week after it was announced CARICOM was hosting a town hall tonight to learn how Bahamians feel about decriminalising the substance.
"The past 24 hours has seen social media explode with public opinion regarding the possible decriminalisation of marijuana in The Bahamas," Mr Mortimer said in a press statement.
"The chatter comes ahead of a planned CARICOM sponsored meeting designed to obtain information on the social, economic, health and legal issues related to marijuana use and gauge regional opinions on this global issue.
"While it should be noted that the Democratic National Alliance has been clear on its position, we remain concerned however, that the country's current leadership has not made its position clear - a reality which paves the way for the narrative on this issue to be written for us. Now is the time for this administration to clearly articulate a formal position and open the debate so that the Bahamian electorate may have its say on the way forward.
"Failure to do so, will see our collective voices drowned out of the discussion. This would be a travesty. Rather than allowing external forces to dictate the way forward on this matter, we have the opportunity now to set the tone on this issue and take the kind of action that is most beneficial for The Bahamas and its development. The DNA encourages the government not to take a backseat approach to this issue but rather to do the necessary legwork to ensure that the will of the people is done."
Ahead of the May 2017 general election, the DNA said it would reduce penalties for the possession of small quantities of marijuana if elected to office. The party also previously said it supported the decriminalisation of marijuana.
Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said marijuana legalisation is not on the Minnis administration's agenda. He said the government does not intend for The Bahamas to lead the region on the issue.
Tonight's town hall is scheduled for 6pm at the Holy Trinity Activity Centre.
Comments
John 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
And so TRUMP did an about face on his campaign promise to leave legal marijuana up to the states. He now wants the federal government to enforce laws that make marijuana use illegal anywhere in the USA .
"By KATY STEINMETZ January 4, 2018 Dispensary owners and cannabis growers may suddenly be sleeping more restlessly.
Though setting up a pot shop has always been an uncertain business, memos issued by the Department of Justice under President Obama gave people in the industry some assurance that if they were abiding by state laws, they were at small risk of federal prosecution. But on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded those memos, allowing federal prosecutors to enforce federal marijuana laws more aggressively and sending ripples of unease throughout the burgeoning industry.
“A lot of folks in the business and broader society didn’t realize how tenuous the Obama Administration’s safe space was,” says the California Growers Association’s Hezekiah Allen, who represents hundreds of cannabis farmers in a state where recreational pot went on sale for the first time just four days ago. As more states have legalized marijuana and more people have publicly set up marijuana businesses, Allen says, “there is much more exposure to risk than there ever has been.” . . Most likely Trump is again hitting out at Barak Obama's successes and is pandering to his rich buddies in the liquor and tobacco industries.
