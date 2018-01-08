‘Boss Fired Me Over Church Ultimatum’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A CONTROVERSIAL firing at Super Buck pharmacy in Grand Bahama has led to the removal of former Minister of Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville’s wife, Susie, as manager.

The move follows a ZNS Northern Service report on Friday, wherein a former employee, 21-year-old Kleesha Bevans, claimed she was fired from the pharmacy after she opted not to join Mrs Darville’s ministry.

Ms Bevans also claimed she was not made permanent after working at the pharmacy for seven months, despite passing the three-month probationary period.

It was also claimed that her National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions had not been paid.

In the ZNS report, Ms Bevans alleged staff were advised last month of a new policy requiring employees to join Mrs Darville’s church, where she is a pastor, or bring in a letter from their own ministry to prove they were spiritually-based. She claimed workers were told the policy would come into effect this month, but her termination came after she missed a weekly Bible study meeting.

She said she was called into a meeting the following day.

Ms Bevans said: “I had to choose between her church or not going and I choose not to go and she told me this is where we have to severe ties and she let me go.”

According to ZNS, in a statement posted to its Facebook page under the initial report, Mrs Darville later told the station “Bevans was not fired, but given a choice to join a church, which she believes, is a corporate decision.”

The ZNS statement continued: “While she (Mrs Darville) admits that she advised employees who do not attend her church to bring in a letter to prove that they are spiritually connected, she contends that as a believer of Jesus Christ, everything that pertains to her business and any one working there has to be of one spiritual mindset.

“As far as the payment of National Insurance, Darville promised to pay the outstanding contributions,” the report added.

The store chain is owned by David Darville Jr, Dr Darville’s son.

On Saturday, Mr Darville Jr released a statement advising that Mrs Darville was no longer affiliated with the pharmacy chain.

“Effective immediately,” Mr Darville’s statement read, “Mrs Susie Darville, manager of our Grand Bahama operations, is no longer affiliated with Super Buck.

“As the proprietor of Super Buck, I can assure the public that this business conforms with the laws of the Bahamas.

“Contrary to recent reports, none of our employees have been dismissed based on a religious premise. Super Buck respects the rights of all of our employees.”

Dr Darville is a Progressive Liberal Party senator.