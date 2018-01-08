Man Robbed In His Car In Harbour Bay

POLICE are asking the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving a number of armed robberies which occured on Friday.

In the first incident, shortly after 11am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Harbour Bay Shopping Centre when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm who robbed him of cash before fleeing in a light blue vehicle.

In the final incident, shortly after 1pm, two women were standing in the parking lot of Super Value, Cable Beach when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm who robbed them of cash before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.