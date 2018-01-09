Vendors Complain As Police Shut Beach

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE shut down Cabbage Beach yesterday because of bad weather, Assistant Superintendent Shanta Knowles told The Tribune.

A weather advisory from the Department of Meteorology warned that beach goers in all areas of the country should “refrain from entering the waters due to rough surf and dangerous rip currents along north and east coast beaches.”

Some vendors complained after police forced them to shut down their operations and felt they were being treated unfairly.