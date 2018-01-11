Editorial: Changing Times And Marijuana

A decade ago, The Tribune would have refuted, rebuked and shunned the suggestion of marijuana being decriminalised faster than the speed of light could travel. But the culture is changing. The conversation has started locally, regionally and internationally. We can no longer pretend the issue is not on the table. It is time to give careful consideration to where The Bahamas stands and how we proceed from here.

We tread carefully on this subject because we know the marijuana issue sprouts many angles and takes many forms. The plant grows naturally and was one of the first used by nature-dependent peoples long before our time.

Its potency as a medical supplement and pain suppressor has been affirmed and re-affirmed repeatedly. However, its use for medical purposes must be measured against its use for recreational purposes when we know that, over time and with regular heavy use, marijuana or weed as it is commonly called can lead to depression, anxiety and a general lethargy toward life, including lack of ambition.

At best, for occasional recreational purposes, marijuana is an appetite, conversation and sensual experience enhancer; at worst, it can and, in some instances does, lead to a desire for something stronger - cocaine, even heroin.

Though there is denial among many regular smokers, the lack of ambition and the search for a successive high, concern us deeply. One high invites another, triggering the craving to repeat the initial sense of euphoria or achieve an even better high, both becoming harder to attain with the same toke and grain, a scenario that invariably ends in disaster.

But the track that concerns us even more locally is what happens to a young man caught smoking a joint or possessing just enough weed for personal consumption when, under current policy, he is arrested, charged and sentenced for a small quantity of marijuana. In exchange for a brief high, he will suffer consequences that could reverberate for years.

Once arrested and convicted, he cannot produce a clean criminal record when applying for a job. Unable to secure honest work, but having contacts in the drug business, he starts out small doing what comes relatively easy. He deals. If he is good, he is promoted to a larger role with greater risk, responsibility and reward. If not, he may turn to stealing, likely from those closest to him, a few dollars from his mother or sister’s purse, a few tools he can sell on the street.

Escalation follows. It is a path that Minister of National Security Marvin Dames realises is untenable, consuming police resources, prison costs and ruining lives for engaging in a practice that is not only legal in other places but allows shareholders to derive revenue and economies to grow.

Just because others do it has never been a strong enough argument for us in the discussion of any issue. However, we are interested in the underlying causes of what motivated others to change their tone to either decriminalise or legalise the use of marijuana. We want to maintain the distinction between the two and between medical and recreational use.

As we continue to review, here is what we believe is a thoughtful and prudent approach to a delicate subject.



First, we must have an open mind. We elect to listen to all sides and not enter the discussion with a jaundiced or prejudiced view.

The Bahamas is a member of CARICOM. We have headed the regional organisation of Caribbean states and, as such, should participate in the conversation and, unless there is strong opposition, contribute to a regional policy. If the policy is not regional, states or island nations that are not partner to it will shoulder the brunt. If, for instance, the agreement is to decriminalise, which may be reasonable as it stops short of full-on approval but relegates personal recreational use to the same category of punishment as a traffic violation.

If we do not agree with this step, then our young men and women who smoke weed will be paying a higher price than those in neighbouring countries.

What The Bahamas cannot do and should not do is go it alone. We cannot be first out of the gate to say “yes” to all or any uses of marijuana, medical or recreational, and we cannot stand alone to say “no” but whatever the decision, we must have full faith in how it was reached.

Secondly, if the majority vote is decriminalisation for recreational use, we should separate that decision from the consideration of medical marijuana as part of our medical tourism product development. Toward that end, we will have to participate in creating policy and tight regulations that guard against unwanted risk while providing a service to those who suffer from various illnesses.

Thirdly, whatever step we take we must engage in a strong educational campaign so that the issue is not seen as political but as a community decision, creating a safer environment. And we must be prepared to handle the impact of addiction should there be widespread approval.

Finally, we must take a good, strong look at the economic benefits of the male marijuana plant, hemp, which can be used in clothing, fuel, medicinal oil and numerous other products. Medicinal hemp cannabidiol, an anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsant and anti-oxidant used in a number of conditions including epilepsy and schizophrenia, is projected to be a $1 billion industry by the year 2020. The Bahamas is ideal fertile ground for growing and harvesting the plant.

With much at stake and still many unknowns and unknowables, we hope the process of decision-making is marked by public and expert professional consultation and by reason. Marijuana has sprouted a debate that has no easy answer and the result may well be that policy is as organic as the plant itself, capable of adapting to change.

