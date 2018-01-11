Fish Fry ‘No Go’ Zone In Us Alert

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
and RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE US State Department released an updated travel advisory for the country yesterday, telling its citizens to stay clear of popular cultural restaurant hub the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay at night.
Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told The Tribune the advisory was “odd and troubling,” adding he was “at a loss” over why the State Department would opt to target the area given there is an on-site police station.
The advisory ranks the Bahamas at ‘Level 2: Exercise increase caution,’ stating that violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault are common, even during daylight hours and in tourist areas.
The State Department maintained its stance banning embassy personnel from visiting the Sand Trap in Nassau or using Jet Ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Island; however, its latest warning strikes a major blow to one of the city’s most popular cultural offerings, the Fish Fry.
In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr D’Aguilar stressed there was no comparison between the safety enjoyed in the Caribbean with crime levels in major American cities.
“The Bahamas is a very safe destination if you consider in comparison with London or Chicago and New York,” he said.
“Some 6.3 million (guests) come to the country each year. This is an important area for Bahamian businesses, this is the first I’m hearing about it (travel advisory).
“The Fish Fry is visited by many guests every year without incident,” Mr D’Aguilar said.
“I would consider it a very safe place for our foreign visitors. I’m at a loss as to why they would specifically pick that out and in addition to that there is a police station there so the government has taken steps to ensure it’s safe.
“It’s very odd and troubling and I will investigate why.”
Yesterday, vendors on the strip underscored the critical importance of both local and tourist traffic, expressing major concerns over the advisory’s impact on eateries struggling to survive in the current economic climate.
Jason Burrows, proprietor of Deep Creek, called on the government to make an immediate intervention. The restaurant has been at Arawak Cay for 15 years.
“That’s ridiculous, why would they say something like that?” Mr Burrows said.
“Arawak Cay is a place that tourists and Bahamians alike come out and enjoy themselves. I can’t see the American embassy or any embassy in this country put out some kind of advisory like that because we’re so small, this is a cultural spot and I would hope that the government and everybody would put a stop to all of the nonsense.
“We have small businesses out here trying to advance themselves, trying to keep people employed and trying to do the right thing, so when you hear things like this… this is what they are trying to do is stop us from making a living. And I think that’s really poor.”
He continued: “Nights are important, right now we’re trying to do some other stuff out here, more cultural, to bring it together but we need help with people like the American embassy - if they would send more people out here and instead try to help us to make this a better place. This is the only cultural spot, so why do you want to put a black mark or a bad name on it?”
Mr Burrows acknowledged the area was not immune to crime or conflict, but said it was important to contextualise incidents as it was not representative of the business community.
In line with previous travel warnings, the State Department also advises its citizens to avoid the Over-the-Hill area.
“Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault is common, even during daylight hours and in tourist areas,” the notice said. “US government personnel are not permitted to visit the Sand Trap area in Nassau due to crime. Jet Ski operators are known to commit sexual assaults against tourists, including minors. As a result, US government personnel are not permitted to use Jet Ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Island.
“. . .If you decide to travel to the Bahamas: avoid the area known as ‘Over-the-Hill’ (south of south of Shirley Street) and Fish Fry at Arawak Cay in Nassau at night. Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.”
The updated advisory came as the State Department launched its new travel advisory programme - a revamp of its Consular Information Programme - that retires travel warnings and alerts in lieu of a streamlined four tier-ranking system.
Level 1 and 2 countries are reviewed on an annual basis, unless there are special circumstances, according to Michelle Bernier-Toth, acting deputy assistant secretary for overseas citizens services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, during a press briefing on the new advisories.
Ms Bernier-Toth explained that local embassies are authorised to provide host governments with an advance copy of the final travel advisory for their country - “if they thought it was important;” however, she noted host governments did not have the ability to change the language contained in the advisory.
Comments
stillwaters 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Really????? You really, really don't see why????
Cobalt 0 minutes ago
I totally agree. Mr D'Aguilar like so many government officials chooses to bury his head in the sand and pretend as though the crime situation in the Bahamas is not as grave as it appears. The US on the other hand realizes that the crime crisis in the Bahamas has reached fever pitch as they are the ones who constantly have to deal with the fallout when one of their citizens on vacation in the Bahamas are robbed, rapped, or assaulted.
The truth, Mr, D'Aguilar, is that the Bahamas is NOT a safe tourist destination nor is it a safe place to live..... PERIOD. So stop pretending as though it is. The Bahamas is a filthy, corrupt, over priced, crime ridden dump. While it may be true that other major cities in the US have high crime rates aswell, we must also acknowledge that these cites are much larger than The Bahamas with millions of people in its populace. Nassau on the other hand is a seven by twenty one island with a little over of a quarter of a million people, yet has a concentration of violent crimes that actually rivals mega metropolitan cities like Chicago, Washington DC, and New York.
Open your eyes and get real Mr. D'Aguilar.
John 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Jewelry stores in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the heart of Paris, France were robbed when five men wielding axes rushed into the hotel and smashed showcases containing high end jewelry. Alert security guards were successful in activating the. alarm that automatically locked the doors to the hotel, trapping three of the culprits inside. But two escaped with what is estrogen be millions in stolen loot. . EVERY BAHAMIAN should be concerned about these travel alerts the US State Department is regularly issuing for the Bahamas. The alerts always seem to be timed just before a high travel season and what’s more troubling they seem to be telling Americans not necessarily to avoid traveling to the Bahamas but to avoid Bahamians as much as possible. The major hotels discouraged their guests from attending Junkanoo parades. There is the ongoing issues with hair braiders and jet ski operators. Then Bay Street has become so hostile and unwelcoming to Bahamians that many avoid going down there. And now there is an issue with the Arawak Cay Fish Fry. As you know the Fish Fry was originally created for Bahamians but out of their thirst for things native, tourists found their way to the fry and it has become a very popular AND SAFE tourist spot. So does someone in the US State Department have their hands deep in the pockets of someone who wants to totally Hogg the tourist dollar or is it their intention to totally exclude BAHAMIANS from getting their share of the tourist pie? With the regular release of these travel advisories against the Bahamas and more specifically against Bahamian operated businesses, what advice and assistance does the US offer in making the Bahamas more crime free and more safe for the millions of Americans that want to visit here? Did they make any statement at all on the two Americans that were evading customs and smuggling guns and ammunition into this country. There has to be more of a joint effort between two countries that claim to have most friendly status, than issuing advisories that basically amount to telling tourists to avoid Bahamians.
John 1 hour, 1 minute ago
When was the last time The IS donated even a bulletproof vest to our police department?
John 59 minutes ago
*US
ashley14 36 minutes ago
John, Your right it is very unfair for the US to issue these warnings when your absolutely right they don't issue them against Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco etc. We have numerous murders daily in all of our big cities, not in the suburbs. I have no idea how many. They don't tell us, but the stories are in the news daily. No one pays it any attention. We might have a school shooting anymore that we don't even hear about. They keep it quiet on purpose. Big business pays to keep things like crime or injury out of the news to their businesses flourishing. Yes, US. I'm sorry. Most tourist aren't like me and don't come for the beauty of the islands, the wonderful people and the islands culture. I really miss the day when you could walk down the street and everyone is friendly and welcoming. Anymore being a woman traveling alone everyone warns you not to go over the hill alone and that is sad. I walked most of Freeport thirty years ago and it holds wonderful memories.
realitycheck242 12 minutes ago
Mean while Five states in Mexico .... Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Tamaulipas have been issued a Level 4 warning (Do not travel ) the highest. putting the regions at the same level of danger as war-torn Syria, Yemen, and Somalia .http://time.com/5098354/us-mexico-travel-warning-violence/
Dawes 7 minutes ago
It is not the US state Departments job to warn people about US cities. That is the job of our Ministry to do. On them selecting Fish fry, i notice they say at night and not all times. I assume this means they have had reports of issues their with US citizens (which we may not hear about). Instead of us getting so defensive when this items are sent out by the US perhaps we should try and do something? They have been saying that the jet ski operators are unsafe for years, and to date it appears that our Government has done nothing, so you can assume the Government doesn't really care about these warnings.
