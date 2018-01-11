Fix Our Streets

Torrential rain has been taking its toll on Nassau's roads and is certain to cause problems for rush hour motorists when they head back to work this morning.

The normal potholes will all be filled with rain water giving drivers no clue as to the depth of the hole they'll be driving over.

This spot by Mount Vernon on Fox Hill was among the worst Tribune readers alerted us to over the last few days.

As seems usual on New Providence roads some formal repair work appears to have been started and then left completely unfinished. The heavy rains have washed away whatever loose stones were used to fill in the road, leaving a crater for motorists to deal with.

Some members of the public managed to erect a small barrier to warn drivers of the danger but at night, with no hazard lights, it is still going to be a serious danger.

No doubt the authorities will be straight on the case today to fix this - and all the other holes on our highways.