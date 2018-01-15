Fish Fry Vendors Say They Warned Officials Last Summer

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association said he warned officials last summer about “illicit activities” and solicitation at Fish Fry, but claimed the complaints fell on deaf ears.

During a press conference at Arawak Cay on Friday, members of the association said government mismanagement, insufficient police presence and poor lighting are among the many factors contributing to the current state of the Fish Fry.

The association spoke out in response to the US State Department’s most recent advisory to its citizens warning them to avoid visiting the Fish Fry at night. The advisory is a major blow to operators at the cultural site, which caters to locals and tourists.

Although Minister of National Security Marvin Dames expressed “surprise” at the warning and told The Tribune on Thursday that Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials were unaware of any serious issues of concern at the popular tourist attraction, members of the association told reporters a different story.

Rodney Russell, association president and owner of the Red Snapper Restaurant, said: “In July 2017, the (association) met with the minister of agriculture and fisheries, where we aired our concerns about safety, illicit activities, lighting, security and harassment of our guests to this date.

“In July 2017 we met with Mr Patrick Johnson, chief superintendent of police concerning illicit activities and harassment of our (guests) and soliciting in Arawak Cay. We also discussed the impediments that hinder stakeholders’ (businesses). Today we have not received any support from these two agencies that would propel us forward.”

Regarding the US advisory, Mr Russell said: “It is very sad that it takes a foreign entity to shed light on a problem that the Arawak Cay Association was being proactive with.

“It’s also degrading when a responsible president took the initiative to address these concerns that impedes growth and development of our people and erodes the structure of our culture.”

Mr Russell also apologised to all patrons for any “negative experiences” they may have had at the Fish Fry.

When asked by reporters if the local police station has been an asset, Mr Russell said, “The police (station) in Arawak Cay is undermanned. There is not sufficient police in Arawak Cay, especially on the weekends, on holidays or during the night.

“I mentioned the night (because) from the previous hurricanes, the lighting in Arawak Cay (was) being destroyed…It’s been two years now we (have) been asking and begging for lighting. It’s not illuminated for persons to venture far from these establishments.

“We have begged…the ministry responsible to put temporary lights in Arawak Cay until such time that we would have proper lighting, nothing has been done so far.”

Mr Russell said the response from government and police officials has not been helpful, and “it appears as though they are interested in impeding (our) businesses.”

Mr Russell and other association members spoke of the frequent gate closures, which they said occur approximately “62 days a year…every Sunday (and) every holiday.”

Mr Russell said: “There is no other business in this country that is being impeded (besides) Arawak Cay. And today we still don’t know why. I must assume that the plutocrats with their parasitic cohorts that use arbitrary force to impede sustainable growth and development of our people in Arawak Cay.”

The gate closures force consumers to park quite a distance from the restaurants. Mr Russell spoke about the impact this has on the disabled community in particular: “When (a person has) to tote his mother in on a wheelchair on a Mother’s Day…just to come to black Bahamian businesses - why? The gates are closed, the roads are closed.

“What that tells you? It tells you that you don’t have no respect for our mothers. When you have a mother with a paraplegic son, (who) has to be put on his bigger brother’s shoulders to walk into Arawak Cay, just to take part in one of our businesses….you’re telling us, ‘to hell with y’all! Don’t come here!’

“But there’s no other businesses that are being impeded. Every foreign entity who has business in this country, if they have a Dollar Day or a Sandwich Day, long lines! But you come to Arawak Cay, the gates are closed.

“Who is calling the shots? I’ve asked this question many times (to) the police. Who gives you the order to impede our business? I’ve asked the minister responsible. And everyone is telling Arawak Cay president, ‘We gonna look into it.’ And we are tired.’

Alvin Butterfield, association treasurer and owner of Anchorage Seafood Haven, also criticised the government for leasing the grounds of Arawak Cay to outside food vendors.

He said: “We have that grounds over there, that venue over there that we have created. And (the) government leases that out for $50-$100. We have 32 stalls that you can get any amount of food from.

“Now, I’m open for anyone to come and use the grounds, mind you. You could come use the venue, but we have 32 stalls to feed you. Not for you to bring your food and compete with us.

“Arawak Cay, we have roughly 300-400 people employed. (We are) making a significant dent as an employment agency.”