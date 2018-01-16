Decomposed Bodies Confirmed To Be Male

THE two severely decomposed bodies that were discovered in Abaco over the weekend have been confirmed as male, officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said yesterday.

Chief Supt Cash said police “have an idea” who the men are but the bodies are being flown to the capital for confirmation. He also said a team of officers from the Central Detective Unit are still in Abaco assisting local officers with their investigations.

“Our preliminary investigations tell us that those bodies are male,” Chief Supt Cash told The Tribune.

“However, of course we still have to confirm, so the bodies are en route to the capital and should be here by today (Monday). The coroner will then give us all the information we need and we can confirm who the men are and determine their exact cause of death.”

The two badly decomposed bodies were discovered in bushes in the area of S C Bootle Highway on Saturday.

According to initial reports, shortly before 3pm police received information that a body was seen in the S C Bootle Highway area.

When officers arrived on the scene, about five minutes from Treasure Cay, they discovered two badly decomposed bodies in the bushes.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.