Hunt For Missing Exuma Woman

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing to the public for its assistance in finding a missing woman in Exuma.

Police are trying to find 22-year-old Jovan Amanda Sands of the Forest, Exuma.

Ms Sands is described as being of dark complexion, about 5'7 tall, of slim build, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.