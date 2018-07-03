Pwc Bahamas Unveils Two Accounting Patners

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bahamas yesterday announced the appointment of two new partners, Kevin Cambridge and Carlton Cartwright, with effect from July 1, 2018.

Prince Rahming, PwC's territory leader, said: "Our two new partners have exhibited exemplary leadership, and have impressive track records in delivering value to our clients in The Bahamas and wider Caribbean.

"They are committed to working to give the best of PwC to our clients, and to help solve their most important problems. In their new roles, Kevin and Carlton will further strengthen PwC Bahamas as the preeminent professional services firm, providing a full suite of services in assurance, advisory and tax."

Mr Cambridge, the new partner in advisory, has more than 20 years' experience in assurance, business advisory services and deals insolvency. He gained his audit experience by conducting both external and internal audit services for local and international clients within various industries.

His work in the insolvency sector has given him the opportunity to lead and assist on numerous insolvency-related engagements, including cross-border liquidations and receiverships, with international offices such as PwC UK, PwC United States, PwC Canada and PwC offices in the Caribbean region.

Mr Cartwright, partner in assurance, specialises in financial services with particular expertise in the asset management industry. He has more than 13 years of professional experience, having spent ten-and-a-half years with PwC in the US, and two-and-a-half years with PwC UK.

He has overseen the audits of investment advisors, registered investment companies, hedge funds, private equity, alternative funds and investments for insurance entities for several of the largest asset management and insurance companies in the US and globally. In addition, Mr Cartwright has overseen controls reporting engagements over fund accounting, custody and transfer agency operations.