Victim Confirmed As Missing Woman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE worst fears of the family and friends of Kiria Erica Musgrove materialised yesterday as police confirmed the 25-year-old mother’s body was the one found in a field off Cowpen Road on Sunday evening.

A worker cleaning the farm had alerted police to the body shortly after 6pm that day.

Her death was the 54th murder for the year.

She was sitting in a car on Peach Street, Pastel Gardens, with a man when another man, sitting in the car’s back seat, pulled out a firearm and shot her and her companion around 10pm on Saturday.

The male victim escaped the vehicle and ran to a house for assistance. At last reports, he was said to be listed in serious but stable condition. He gave statements to police that are helping them in their investigations. The suspect, who police yesterday said remains at large, drove off in a brown Nissan Cube with the wounded woman.

Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash said yesterday no suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder though police have a person of interest in mind.

“We are looking to get additional information about that person before we release that information,” he said.

Musgrove’s family identified her body at the Rand Morgue yesterday.