Facelift For Wharf

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Prince George Wharf is in desperate need of a facelift. The area is very dirty and the smell of garbage and urine dominates much of the sidewalk across from the water.

But that isn’t the worst part. The worst part is that it is simply boring. There are no attractions to speak of, not even that many restaurants and bars. I have been to other destination ports in the region and found them to be much more interesting and exciting.

The Wharf is a ghost town at night and the same goes for Bay Street. I can’t think of another busy tourist town in the world where that is the case.

Imagine how much visitor income we are losing every night to the cruise ships that keep their bars, restaurants and casinos open into the early morning.

The passengers surely get tired of the same amenities every night aboard the ship and would love to disembark and see what after-dark delights a new town has to offer. Sadly, Nassau Town is closed for business after 6pm.

Over the years there have been multiple plans to redevelop downtown Nassau generally, including Prince George Wharf, but all of these came to nothing. A read about another such project recently, but then once again everything went quiet.

Why is it that we can’t do better when it comes to Prince George Wharf?

RICARDO JOHNSON

Nassau,

June 26, 2018.