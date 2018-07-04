Serial Housebreaker Is Jailed For Five Years

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A NEW Providence man was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on multiple counts of housebreaking and stealing offences in Grand Bahama.

Dave Stanford Coakley, 51, of Golden Gates No 1, was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on about a dozen separate charges on Wednesday.

He appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on six counts of housebreaking and stealing. He elected for the matters to be heard in Magistrate's Court and pleaded guilty to all counts.

Magistrate Ferguson sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

The accused was also arraigned on seven additional counts of stealing from a shop.

Magistrate Ferguson also dealt with those matters for Magistrate Rengin Johnson who presides in Court Three.

Coakley pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to five years imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The sentences are to run concurrently.