Bethel: Don't Speculate, Wait For The Investigation

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ALL necessary steps are being taken to ensure the deadly Exuma boat accident is thoroughly investigated with the government set to use the "highest technologies" to determine the cause of the onboard explosion, Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday.

In the meantime, Bahamians should not jump to conclusions or engage in wild speculation about the incident, Mr Bethel appealed.

He said whatever the cause is, it will be determined.

His remarks came before senators agreed upon and passed the Anti-Terrorism Act 2018 in the upper chamber.

Mr Bethel's comments were in response to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Fred Mitchell. These concerns were also expressed on Tuesday during a press conference at the Progressive Liberal Party's headquarters by PLP Leader Philip "Brave" Davis.

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said during the event Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis seemed not to appreciate the seriousness of the issue because he had only made very brief remarks about the accident.

"Firstly, let me join those who have expressed most profound condolences to those victims of this terrible tragedy this incident in Exuma," Mr Bethel said.

"I also wish to give the assurance to the Bahamian people and to anyone under the sound of my voice that all necessary proactive steps are being taken by the respective agencies to ensure that that incident is thoroughly, properly, forensically, scientifically and even microscopically investigated to determine the cause of that incident.

"I ask people not to jump to conclusions and I can say that I have assured myself in this office I hold, that the Bahamas has sought and has received commitments to access the very highest technologies necessary to properly determine exactly what occurred."

He continued: "And I wish to assure the Bahamian people of the seriousness with which the government takes the incident that has occurred and the seriousness with which we are intent on determining its cause.

"And I ask Bahamians not to engage in wild speculation in their private discourse or on social media and not to accept anything or any comment from any source other than the official government sources which will in due course and after appropriate investigations be able to definitively, say to the Bahamian people and the world what happened and why it happened and what was the cause.

"Let me say also I don't wish for anyone to take any specific lead or get an idea in their head that because this exchange between the leader opposite and myself happened to occur in a debate on the anti-terrorism bill that there is any suggestion on our part or even on his part that he is making any connection between the two," he also said.

"It just happens that we have had a terrible incident in our country within the last several days and we are still in a stage of inquiring answers to questions are not forthcoming and that can lead to speculation and I urge people not to speculate. It is an opportunity for my friend to raise some issues that his leader had by way of a press conference in the context of this debate. But I want to assure the Bahamian people that whatever the cause it will be determined."

On Monday when he was asked about the incident, the prime minister briefly expressed condolences to the families affected, but he told reporters he would not say more because the matter was under active investigation.

He had the same response when he was asked if there could be more stringent regulations for the tour operators.

Those words were not sufficient, Mr Davis has argued. He said this response was typical of Dr Minnis.

American citizen Maleka Jackson was killed in the explosion on the Four C's Adventures tour boat. The accident injured 11 people. including her husband Tiran who has had one of his legs amputated. The couple were in the Bahamas celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

Stefanie Schaffer, a 22-year-old woman from Vermont with a love for dancing, lost both her legs.

The Port Department has issued a cease and desist order to Four C's, prohibiting its operations until the investigation is completed.

Officials have not yet said if the operator had liability insurance nor other requisite licences and certifications.