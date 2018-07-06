A Comic's View: A Week Of No, No, No

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

This week was an eventful one, so there’s no shortage of material to choose from, in fact some of it wrote itself.

WHY GO IF THE ANSWER’S NO?

If my memory serves correctly, The Bahamas voted “no” to all the items on the CARICOM agenda.

Not that I had issue with a “no” vote in regards to some of the items.

The CSME (Caribbean Single Market Economy)

No, we have CEB (Commercial Enterprises Bill)

The CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice)

No, we have the Privy Council.

And the legalization of marijuana, a big fat ‘NO’ simply because of all the ‘boogeymen’ associated with the topic.

So why, if “no” means “no”, and considering the dire straights we are in financially as a nation, is PM Minnis “toting” a 15-member “posse” that would make “MC Hammer” proud, to the CRICOM meetings in Jamaica?

The Prime Minister is accompanied to CARICOM by :

• Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor;

• Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

• Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education;

• His Excellency Reuben Rahming, High Commissioner of The Bahamas to CARICOM;

• Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Parliamentary Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister;

• Viana Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit;

• Michael Guy, Foreign Service Officer;

• Kemico Sands, Protocol Officer, Office of the Prime Minister;

• Inspector Livingstone Barr, Aide to the Prime Minister;

• Sgt Kirk Bastian, Aide to the Prime Minister;

• Yontalay Bowe, Personal Assistant/Photographer;

• Lindsay Thompson, BIS Senior Information Officer;

• Kent Minnis, BIS Senior Digital Visuals Editor;

• Altovise Munnings, ZNS Reporter;

• and Philip Marche, cameraman.

Again why is this sizable contingent necessary?

What purpose do they serve?

(Apart from witnessing PM Minnis, saying No to CARICOM.)

“If yinna already know how the vibe set, and ya answer is no, then you ain gatta carry dat whole massive and crew, take ya time, ease up, send one, three or four to sight the vibe in yard.”

How are we as a nation, to benefit from CARICOM, considering our multiple no votes on their initiatives?

In my opinion, a smaller, efficient group would have been a more sensible approach for this trip.

It would have also eliminated any chance for the government to be criticised, considering how the FNM, took former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, to task (albeit deservedly so) over his exorbitant travel budget and schedule.

It would have also saved the tax payers, you and me, money.

Sadly, the PM’s “road trip” to CARICOM is yet another example of this administrations continued hypocrisy, and it really makes one wonder if the FNM truly knows the meaning of “accountability” and “transparency”.

I have a hunch why the PM’s posse was this big.

I’m thinking the PM, while on his “VAT tour” of the family islands, he missed popular Jamaican reggae artist “Popcann,” after the Jamaican dancehall artist failed to show in Abaco for his scheduled concert. As a result, not to be outdone, the PM ensured his trusty companions, they would fete on the best jerk chicken and the coldest Red Stripes in Jamaica, all while watching “Popcann” live.

“Me say, pull up.”

It could happen, especially with this administration!!

AND NO TO THE IAAF

As I tried to wrap my head around the whole CARICOM junket, news broke, that ten months out, from hosting the 2019 IAAF World Relays, The Bahamas was pulling out as host nation.

How embarrassing

Seriously? There were no other options that could have saved the event and our reputation?

Allegedly it was a financial decision, however there has been no official word from the MYSC.

I’m wondering if the IAAF World Relay money was possibly redirected to perhaps the government’s travel budget, which allows for bloated travelling entourages, on unnecessary trips, travelling to and fro on government business.

NO GOUGING

Finally, I thought it was commendable that the government, sprung the Price Control Unit into action, immediately after reports surfaced that some business owners were taking advantage of the VAT increase, allegedly by including the 12% VAT on the price of the items and then charging an additional 12% VAT at the register.

“Tings tough enough, ain’ no need for Dat.”

Until next week, laugh now cry later.