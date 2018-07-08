Nine Held Over Cocaine Find

NINE men from the Philippines and Peru were arrested in Grand Bahama on Saturday for possession of more than $70,000 worth of suspected cocaine with the intent to supply.

Shortly after 2am, officers with a search warrant, went to an apartment complex on Waterfall Drive where they discovered a duffle bag with five packages, each containing suspected cocaine. All nine were arrested.

The weight of the suspected cocaine is 12 pounds and the estimated street value is $75,000.

The arrests came two days after two men were found with more than $100,000 in US currency during a joint operation in western New Providence last week.

Police said shortly after 1pm on Thursday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers along with US law enforcement officials searched men in a vehicle at a parking lot.

The search yielded $109,650 in US currency.

Officers also carried out another search of the men's home where additional US currency was found.

Police also arrested two other men in four separate incidents involving dangerous drugs on Thursday.

Shortly after 9am, officers assisted by K9 officers searched properties in John Road and found suspected marijuana. A man in one property was taken into custody.

About three hours later, officers searched a bushy area at Mahogany Avenue, Pinewood Gardens, and found what they suspect to be a quantity of marijuana. No arrest was made.

Shortly after 1pm, an abandoned building at Tina Avenue, off Joe Farrington Road, was searched and a quantity of marijuana was found. No one was arrested.

Shortly after 5pm, officers on patrol on Deveaux Street saw a man in a vehicle in the parking lot of a church. Upon seeing the officers, the man started to act in a suspicious manner, police said.

Officers searched the man and his vehicle and found a quantity of suspected cocaine. The man was taken into custody.