Stolen Items Recovered And Suspect Held

STELLAR policing by officers of the Eastern Division and Rapid Response resulted in the arrest of a man and the recovery of stolen items, police said.
Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, police, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Catamaran Avenue where they recovered a quantity of stolen items.
A male of that residence was arrested and taken into police custody.
