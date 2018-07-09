0

Stolen Items Recovered And Suspect Held

As of Monday, July 9, 2018

STELLAR policing by officers of the Eastern Division and Rapid Response resulted in the arrest of a man and the recovery of stolen items, police said.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, police, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Catamaran Avenue where they recovered a quantity of stolen items.

A male of that residence was arrested and taken into police custody.

