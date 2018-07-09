Vat Increase Impacts Independence Sales

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter

The value-added tax (VAT) rate increase has affected consumer confidence and purchasing for this year's Independence celebrations, a well-known businessman has revealed.
Scott Farrington, president of Suntee Uniforms and Promotional Marketing, told Tribune Business that customer demand and sales remained high despite the impact from the increase to 12 percent VAT.
"Over the years, Suntee has built an amazing reputation for its authentically Bahamian Independence Day designs, so customer demand and sales remain high this year," Mr Farrington said. "Suntee's designs are always stylish, always unique - and most importantly - always Bahamian, and Bahamians appreciate these qualities.
"The increase of the VAT rate has affected consumer confidence and purchasing. Suntee has waived the full VAT on Independence apparel for the last week as a 'thank you' to our customers for supporting Suntee for 35 years. Independence is when Bahamians wave our flags and wear our Independence apparel to show our pride, strength and love for this country, and Suntee is proud to supply products."
The much anticipated Independence Collection from Bahari Bahamas has been released just in time for the 45th anniversary of Independence.
The Bahamian fashion brand, over the weekend, announced the the release of its 5th Independence Collection. "The inspiration for this year's collection came from us wanting to create a stylized-sketch aesthetic, and a collage of hand-drawn elements of flora, fauna, culture, maritime and national pride," said brand manager, Kyle Williams.
"Over the past five years, Bahamians have grown to expect a dynamic release from Bahari for the independence season. It's always an exciting time as Bahamians from all walks of life flood our three locations in support. This year Bahamians definitely started their Bahari shopping earlier than year's past; ensuring that they aren't met with empty shelves and sold out signs, as is often the case with new Bahari collections."
Comments
John 6 minutes ago
It may not be the 41/2 increase in VAT that is responsible for the fall off in the sale of Independence paraphernalia as much as it is a common dissatisfaction amongst Bahamians. Many find themselves NOT in a celebration mode because many of the issues and concerns they thought would’ve fallen away with the change in government are still on the front burner today. And many Bahamians find that their financial independence is being eroded away minute by minute, Day by day. Food prices continue to skyrocket and even though a barrel of oil is still around $70, gas prices are back up over $5.00 a gallon. And crime is still out of control. Young men are losing their lives same as before and the level of personal and property safety in the country is in question. So many Bahamians are asking ‘So what is there to celebrate?’ But some will have a change of spirit even at the last hour and find the mood and yes, the money to celebrate the country’s 45th Independence.
