Nine Filipinos And Peruvians Arrested For Dangerous Drugs

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
NINE Filipinos and Peruvians were arrested on Grand Bahama for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply after over $70,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered at an apartment in Freeport.
According to reports, shortly after 2am on Sunday, July 8, officers of the Rapid Response executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Waterfall Drive, where they discovered a duffle bag containing five packages, each containing what was suspected to be cocaine.
Police reported that the drugs weighed 12 pounds and have an estimated street value of $75,000.
All the occupants were arrested and taken into custody.
